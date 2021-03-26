reflect.finance Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. reflect.finance has a market cap of $8.21 million and $140,117.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00059492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.34 or 0.00200676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00052780 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.96 or 0.00779544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00076493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00027317 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,465,360 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

