Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,819,000 after buying an additional 970,623 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4693 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Relx’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RELX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.