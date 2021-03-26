Research Analysts Set Expectations for Progenity, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Progenity in a report issued on Sunday, March 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progenity’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Progenity in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progenity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Progenity has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Progenity in the third quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Progenity by 166.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Progenity in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

