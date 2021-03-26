Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BNP Paribas (BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €56.70 ($66.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.20 ($53.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA BNP opened at €50.83 ($59.80) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.29. BNP Paribas SA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.