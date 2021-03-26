Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS: JMPLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/23/2021 – Johnson Matthey is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/9/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

3/3/2021 – Johnson Matthey was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/5/2021 – Johnson Matthey was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

2/5/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.63. 1,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $94.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

