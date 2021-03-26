Resolution Capital Ltd Acquires 1,729,245 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729,245 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises approximately 3.5% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 2.00% of Americold Realty Trust worth $153,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 89.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 182,497 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period.

COLD stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,700. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

