Resolution Capital Ltd Boosts Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,280,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease comprises approximately 1.9% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $83,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $37,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $9,241,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $6,915,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $755,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $1,291,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.40. 13,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,565. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.46. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.