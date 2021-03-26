REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

Shares of REX American Resources stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.03 million, a P/E ratio of 137.37 and a beta of 1.16. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56.

Several brokerages have commented on REX. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

