REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

Shares of REX American Resources stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.03 million, a P/E ratio of 137.37 and a beta of 1.16. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56.

Several brokerages have commented on REX. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

