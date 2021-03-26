RPT Realty Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for RPT Realty in a research note issued on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:RPT opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 29.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.