RSK Smart Bitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $165,201.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $41.45 million and approximately $165,201.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $55,457.26 or 1.01758832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 747 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

