Russell Goodman Sells 4,250,000 Shares of Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) Stock

Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) insider Russell Goodman sold 4,250,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$140,250.00 ($100,178.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.03.

About Credit Intelligence

Credit Intelligence Limited provides debt restructuring and personal insolvency management services in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. Its services include bankruptcy administration, and individual voluntary arrangement proposal consultancy and implementation services, as well as credit funding for corporate and individuals.

