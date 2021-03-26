Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 10,700.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRSA. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,024,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,028,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,036,000.

Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 20,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,807. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

