Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 10,700.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRSA. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,024,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,028,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,036,000.

Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 20,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,807. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit