Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STSA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 94,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

STSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

