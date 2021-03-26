Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.10 Per Share

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ATR opened at GBX 504.38 ($6.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 518.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 478.35. The stock has a market cap of £512.53 million and a P/E ratio of 20.92. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 551 ($7.20).

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

