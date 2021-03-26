Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.10 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ATR opened at GBX 504.38 ($6.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 518.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 478.35. The stock has a market cap of £512.53 million and a P/E ratio of 20.92. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 551 ($7.20).

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Dividend History for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit