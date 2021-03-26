Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.89.

SAIC stock traded down $16.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.55. 60,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $67.29 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

