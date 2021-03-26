Select Equity Group L.P. Buys New Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.06% of Heritage-Crystal Clean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,833. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $667.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

