Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $66.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.
SMTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.
Shares of Semtech stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23.
In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,670 shares of company stock worth $1,473,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Semtech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
