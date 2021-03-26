Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $66.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

SMTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,670 shares of company stock worth $1,473,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Semtech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

