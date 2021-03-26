SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,471.89% and a negative return on equity of 272.97%.

Shares of SenesTech stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 10,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.53. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

