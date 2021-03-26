Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives $1.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SENS. Craig Hallum lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 349,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,881,449. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

