ShipChain (SHIP) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $168.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.01 or 0.00650648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00064501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023834 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

