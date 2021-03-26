Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives €36.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.43 ($42.86).

LIGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a one year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

