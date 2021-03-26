Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 176,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,648,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Specifically, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,839.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

