SolarCoin (SLR) Trading Down 74.3% Over Last Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 68.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 74.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and $23,579.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00330718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,212,805 coins and its circulating supply is 64,787,196 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.