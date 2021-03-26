SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 127.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $271.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,865. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.80 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

