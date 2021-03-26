SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,534,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 637.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 706,411 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit