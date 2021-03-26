SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,534,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 637.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 706,411 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

