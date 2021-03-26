Springowl Associates LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Springowl Associates LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Extreme Networks comprises approximately 3.7% of Springowl Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Springowl Associates LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $366,385.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,207.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,145. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. 29,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

