Springowl Associates LLC Takes Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 5.2% of Springowl Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 6,836,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 977,767 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,805,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 438,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 391,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 49,483 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,263,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. 18,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,938. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

