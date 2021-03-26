Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

NYSE:SWK opened at $195.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.54 and a fifty-two week high of $199.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

