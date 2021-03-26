Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its first quarter 2022
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.34–0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.1. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $580.25 million.Steelcase also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.34) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit