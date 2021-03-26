Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.34–0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.1. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $580.25 million.Steelcase also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.34) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

