Steelcase Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,393 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 711% compared to the typical daily volume of 295 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,678,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,040,000 after buying an additional 384,474 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,661,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,984,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after buying an additional 1,252,350 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Steelcase by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after buying an additional 79,070 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Steelcase by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after buying an additional 403,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.56. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

