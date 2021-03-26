Stifel Financial Corp Buys 6,336 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,346,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $86.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

