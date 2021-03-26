Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $398.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $270.10 and a 1 year high of $413.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

