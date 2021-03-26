Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 456,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,654,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,354,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,862,000 after buying an additional 2,660,899 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,558,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,440,000 after buying an additional 893,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,945,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

