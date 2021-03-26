Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Advance Auto Parts Put Options (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,438 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 840% compared to the average volume of 153 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Shares of AAP opened at $185.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $187.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

