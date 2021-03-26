SVB Leerink Weighs in on GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $36.07 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

