SVB Leerink Weighs in on GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $36.07 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit