Swagatam Mukerji Purchases 374 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 657 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £223.38 ($291.85).

On Tuesday, January 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 517 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £149.93 ($195.88).

CAU opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.22. The firm has a market cap of £58.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. Centaur Media Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 40.55 ($0.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is -0.12%.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

