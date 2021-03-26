Swap (XWP) Reaches Market Cap of $529,322.36

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $529,322.36 and $809.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swap has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00059981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.27 or 0.00214412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.32 or 0.00800422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00076947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00027424 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,785,732 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.