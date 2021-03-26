Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $12.15

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $12.67. Talos Energy shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 8,007 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,336,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 705,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 225,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

