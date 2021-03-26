Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Up 16,700.0% in March

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 16,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TKOI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 122,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,504. Telkonet has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.22.
About Telkonet
Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.