Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Up 16,700.0% in March

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 16,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TKOI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 122,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,504. Telkonet has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Telkonet alerts:

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.