Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TME. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

