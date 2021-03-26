TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,934,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000.

Get Yellowstone Acquisition alerts:

Shares of YSACU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 127,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.