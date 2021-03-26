TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $5.27 Million in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 2.87% of TWC Tech Holdings II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWCT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWCT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

