TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,863,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,540,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,883,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,670,000.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 25,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,706. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

