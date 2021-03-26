Tether Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $40.19 billion and $82.90 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00059761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00225634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.27 or 0.00831207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00050894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00076218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00026435 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 41,636,290,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,160,941,170 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

