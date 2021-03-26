The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Buckle has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years.

Shares of BKE opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The Buckle has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $43.11.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Buckle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $158,495.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,574. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

