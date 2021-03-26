The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SCIN opened at GBX 742 ($9.69) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 714.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 712.59. The Scottish Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 790.85 ($10.33). The stock has a market cap of £506.12 million and a PE ratio of -8.25. The company has a current ratio of 31.66, a quick ratio of 31.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52.

The Scottish Investment Trust Company Profile

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

