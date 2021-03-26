The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 448.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,954 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,217 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after buying an additional 1,881,914 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,074,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 148.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after buying an additional 675,956 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU opened at $24.70 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,871 shares of company stock worth $7,691,083. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.