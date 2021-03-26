Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.95% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $3,598,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.85.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.60 on Friday, reaching $449.89. 19,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.30 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

