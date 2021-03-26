TheStreet Downgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to C+

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

LQDT opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.91 million, a PE ratio of -157.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $612,150.00. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

