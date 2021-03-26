Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells C$163,049.04 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total transaction of C$163,049.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,957.51.

TRI opened at C$111.01 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of C$84.13 and a one year high of C$115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

