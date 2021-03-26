Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells C$163,049.04 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total transaction of C$163,049.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,957.51.
TRI opened at C$111.01 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of C$84.13 and a one year high of C$115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.
